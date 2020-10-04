Police Release Photo of Suspect Wanted in Deadly NYC Subway Station Stabbing

Police say an argument between two people led to a violent stabbing at a New York City subway station that left one person dead Saturday.

A man in his 20s died after suffering multiples stab wounds to his legs, according to authorities.

New York City Police released a surveillance image of alleged suspect fleeing the violent encounter at the J/Z platform at the Chambers Street station around 3 p.m.

The suspect immediately fled the area and police have not yet announced any arrest in the case.

Entry to the subway station remained closed for several hours while police investigated the scene and worked to obtain surveillance images.

According to a description released by the NYPD, the suspect is roughly 30 years old, 5'5" with long black hair and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the deadly attack is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.