Police Recover Ferrari Stolen From Home of ‘Real Housewives of NJ' Star Jennifer Aydin

A luxury sports car that was stolen from inside the garage of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been recovered, police said.

Paramus Police were called to the home of Jennifer Ayden on Alpine Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday after her son told police he saw his parents' 2016 Ferrari California speed away from their home, and that the garage doors were all left open.

An investigation revealed that at least three suspects arrived at Ayden's home in an SUV. The masked trio entered another vehicle which was left unlocked in the driveway, using the garage door opener inside the vehicle to get in the home, police said.

The thieves stole the Ferrari, which was covered in the garage, with the keys inside. Aydin posted surveillance video to Instagram Monday morning showing the suspects driving away with the Ferrari, along with several small items from the garage.

The Paramus police chief told NBC New York that the vehicle was recovered Monday morning in Newark. Aydin posted later on Instagram, saying the Ferrari was discovered "abandoned in a hotel parking lot in Irvington" and thanked fans for their support.

The three suspects have not yet been caught. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400.