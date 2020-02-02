Crime and Courts
Police: Man Shot After Altercation With 2 Men at His Door

Police say a man who told two other men knocking and kicking at his door that they had the wrong house was wounded after one of the men pulled a gun

A 19-year-old man who told two men knocking and kicking at his door that they had the wrong house was wounded after one of the men pulled a gun, police said.

The New York Police Department said the men knocked on the door of the home near West 238th Street and Waldon Avenue in the Bronx around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the 19-year-old man told them they were at the wrong place, after which an altercation ensued.

Police said one of the men then pulled out a firearm, and shot the victim in the torso. The two men then fled.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

