Police: Man Found Dead on Sunrise Highway Possible Hit-Run Victim

A man who was found dead on Sunrise Highway on Long Island may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said Sunday.

Elvis Galvez Menjivar, 27, was found lying on the eastbound right lane of Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Suffolk police said Sunday that investigators have determined that Galvez Menjivar may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.