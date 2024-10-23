Police: Man exposed himself, punched vehicles outside South Jersey middle school

Law enforcement officials in Washington Township, New Jersey, have arrested a 47-year-old man after he, allegedly, made shooting threats against workers at a business in Glassboro before he was found running in traffic, punching cars and exposing himself outside of a middle school.

According to police, the events unfolded after police in Glassboro were contacted for a well-being check after a man, identified as John Laurino, 47, of Sewell, New Jersey, threatened to shoot employees at a business there at about 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

At about the same time, officials claim, an officer at Orchard Valley Middle School radioed in with multiple reports of a man -- who police now say was Laurino -- who had been seen "running in and out of traffic, exposing himself, and punching cars" along Pitman Downer Road near the school.

In fact, officials said, their county dispatch was "flooded" with calls about Laurino's alleged activities on Wednesday morning.

Officials said that when officers responded to this situation, Laurino, allegedly, threatened the arriving officers and "aggressively approached" an officer before pushing them.

Also, officials said that, while being taken into custody, Laurino kicked a member of the Washington Township Ambulance Squad in the face.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and, police officials said that he has been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Also, officials said that, during the incident, Orchard Valley Middle School was placed in “Secure” mode, meaning all students and staff were kept safely inside the building with exterior doors locked, while normal activities continued inside.

This was done, police said, to ensure students were safe while police handled threats outside the school without disruption.

Police officials said no students, teachers, aides or staff at the middle school were injured in this incident.

