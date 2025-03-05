New Jersey

Police: Man arrested after filming people in bathroom of NJ business for months

A 23-year-old Egg Harbor Township man has been arrested after, officials say, he filmed patrons in the bathroom of a Hamilton Township business without their consent for several months

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, have arrested a man who, they claim, has been filming people in the bathroom of a business without their knowledge since, at least, September of last year.

According to police, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, officials apprehended Daniel Zhang, 23, of Egg harbor Township, on charges that he recorded people in the bathroom of a business in Hamilton Township without their knowledge over the course of several months.

However, officials declined to name the business involved in this incident nor would they provide any further information on the exact location of the business involved.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a statement on the arrest, officials said an investigation began in September of last year, after a patron of the unnamed business reported that Zhang was recording them without their consent.

Following further investigation, police allege Zhang recorded numerous people without their consent over the course of several months.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Zhang has been charged with 15 counts of invasion of privacy and, officials said, he is in custody in Atlantic County awaiting pending court proceedings.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

Local

New York 1 hour ago

Disturbing details emerge in death of Sam Nordquist, transgender man who was tortured and killed in New York

nyc weather 5 hours ago

Severe storms are possible this afternoon. See hour-by-hour radar projections

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us