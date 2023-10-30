Police looking for woman who may have tried to lure kids to her car on Long Island: Police

Police on Long Island are investigating after two pre-teen girls said they were approached by a woman who called out to them from her vehicle.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in Wantagh, according to Nassau County police. Two 12-year-old girls were walking on Beltagh Avenue near Holiday Park Drive when a woman driving an older model grey SUV allegedly came up to them.

The woman in the vehicle honked her horn and rolled down the window before yelling out to the girls, police said. The two children got scared, so they hid and ran away before getting in touch with a parent, according to police.

There initially was another claim of an attempted luring of a 7-year-old boy by a woman also in Wantagh earlier in October, but police later said that claim was unfounded.

Police are still investigating the Oct. 28th incident, saying they want to get in contact with the woman who was behind the wheel to get a better idea of what happened, and if any criminality was involved.