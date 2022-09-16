Subway Rider Brutalized With Baseball Bat in Midtown Station

Cops are looking for two people who attacked a subway rider with a baseball bat in a midtown Manhattan subway station this week, beating him in the head so badly he was taken to a hospital with severe head trauma, authorities say.

The NYPD has yet to identify the victim in Monday's 4:30 a.m. attack in the Seventh Avenue-57th Street station.

Investigators say he was just standing in the station when two strangers walked up to him and hit him in the head with the bat several times. He was last said to be in critical condition at a hospital, though no update on the victim's condition was immediately available early Friday.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects (above) in the vicinity of the attack scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.