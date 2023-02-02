Police Looking for Two Suspects Accused of Slashing Teen

Police say they are looking for two people who slashed a 15-year-old boy in the face in Soundview on January 22.



Investigators say around 10:30 a.m. that morning, the teen was walking on East 172 St. near Commonwealth Ave. when the two unidentified suspects randomly attacked him with some type of cutting instrument.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to be survive.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).