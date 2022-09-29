Police Looking for Suspect who Sprayed an MTA Bus Driver

Police are looking for the person they say pepper-sprayed a 35-year-old MTA bus driver in Washington Heights.

Investigators say that it was on September 15th around 9:30 a.m. when the individual flagged down the bus near West 162 Street and Edgecomb Avenue. Once the bus stopped, the individual approached the driver and discharged pepper spray into his eyes and mouth. The man then took off on his bike.

The driver suffered from burning and irritation and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.