Subway Rider Stabbed in Back After Stranger Stokes Argument on 2 Train

Cops are looking for a man who stabbed a 49-year-old straphanger in the back after the two got into an argument on a subway in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The victim was riding a northbound '2' train approaching the Bergen Street subway station around 12:40 p.m. when a stranger walked up to him and started an argument, police said. It wasn't clear what the two fought about, but the attacker whipped out a knife and jabbed him in the back, according to the NYPD.

He suffered a puncture wound and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The stabber got off the train at Bergen Street and ran off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released a photo of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.