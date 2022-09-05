Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery

Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend.

Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.

Police say once they were inside, the man took out a knife and attempted to rape her. He then took her cell phone and twenty dollars in cash before running away on foot.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment.

Police describe the suspect as approximately in his 20s, 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, with a slim build and facial hair, who was last seen wearing a silver head-wrap, a black t-shirt, a chain around his neck, white shorts with the word “Rude” written across the front and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential