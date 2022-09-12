Brooklyn Butt-Grabber on a Moped Sought in String of Attacks

Police are looking for a suspect who they say rode up to at least five women on his moped and groped them in different Brooklyn neighborhoods between August 28 and September 8.

All of the incidents followed the same pattern, cops said Monday: the suspect rides a black moped, pulls up alongside the victim, assaults her with a grope to the buttocks and/or groin, and then takes off.

None of the victims have requested medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, about 5'6" and 160 pounds, with a medium build and black hair.