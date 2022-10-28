Police Looking for Five Suspects in Subway Mugging Queens

Police are looking for five suspects they say beat up and robbed a 15-year-old girl in the Elmhurst section of Queens on Thursday.

Investigators say it was around 3:10p.m. on October 27 in the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line train station, when five unknown individuals pushed the 15-year-old to the ground, beat her up, and then took her wallet before running away.

The girl was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in stable condition. There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.