Police: Long Island Homicide Detectives Probing Fatal Fire

Homicide and arson detectives are investigating a fatal fire on Long Island.

Nassau County police said Friday that Brian Moran, 58, of Freeport, has died from injuries he sustained in the fire Tuesday in Massapequa Park.

Firefighters rescued Moran from the basement of a home on Eastlake Avenue that was fully engulfed in flames, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Two other people in the home were treated for smoke inhalation and expected to recover, police said. A firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.