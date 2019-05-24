'Emotionally-Disturbed' Woman Shot by Cops in Queens: Official - NBC New York
'Emotionally-Disturbed' Woman Shot by Cops in Queens: Official

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Citizen video from the scene shows a cordon and a large police presence.

    A woman who appeared emotionally disturbed has been shot by police in Queens Village, Queens, a police official tells NBC 4. 

    The shooting happened at Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday. No officers were injured. 

    A police official says the woman charged at officers with a knife, and they fired at her, hitting her in the midsection. The woman was transported to North Shore Hospital and was expected to survive. 

    A knife was recovered at the scene. 

    Citizen video from the scene shows a wide police cordon developing on the street, which appears to be blocked off across about two blocks, and a large police presence. 

    More to come. 

      

