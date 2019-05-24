Citizen video from the scene shows a cordon and a large police presence.

A woman who appeared emotionally disturbed has been shot by police in Queens Village, Queens, a police official tells NBC 4.

The shooting happened at Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday. No officers were injured.

A police official says the woman charged at officers with a knife, and they fired at her, hitting her in the midsection. The woman was transported to North Shore Hospital and was expected to survive.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Citizen video from the scene shows a wide police cordon developing on the street, which appears to be blocked off across about two blocks, and a large police presence.

More to come.