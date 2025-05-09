Hartford

One shot, one stabbed during funeral at Connecticut church: police

A woman was shot and a man was stabbed during a funeral at a church in Harford when an argument between family members turned into a violent melee, according to police.

Police said they received several 911 calls reporting gunshots inside Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church at 2003 Main St. and officers arrived around 10 a.m.

Between 150 amd 200 people were attending the funeral, police said. They found no victims in the church.

As police were at the scene, a woman arrived at the hospital with what police said was a “graze” injury that was not life-threating and a man arrived with a stab wound, according to police. They said they do not believe the stab wound is life-threatening. 

Several rounds were fired in the church and caused damage. There was also  some gunfire outside, police said.

Police have found two firearms and said they do not believe that anyone is unaccounted for.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

