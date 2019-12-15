‘Suspicious Packages’ Reported Near Mosque Deemed Garbage: NYPD

An unspecified number of "suspicious packages" reported near a Queens mosque Sunday morning turned out to be garbage, the NYPD said.

In a tweet, the NYPD asked pedestrians to avoid the vicinity of 37-46 Crescent Street in Dutch Kill. The address the NYPD provided is listed as the Bosnian-Herzegovinian Islamic Center of New York.



Not long after, however, police said the report was a false alarm.

"The package on Crescent Street in Queens has been deemed to be SAFE," the NYPD tweeted. "Items determined to be garbage. Expect residual delays in the area."



It wasn't immediately clear what the items that prompted the scare were.