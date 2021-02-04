New York

Police Investigating Death of 2 People in Staten Island Home

Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in their 60s who were found dead in a Staten Island home.

Officers arrived at the home at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 68-year-old woman lying face up on a bed with trauma to her neck and a 63-year-old man dead nearby, police said.

Both the woman and the man were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have classified the woman’s death as a homicide and the man’s as a suicide. Their names were not immediately released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkStaten IslandpoliceInvestigation
