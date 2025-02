Police investigating after snowman with anti-Semitic symbols is found in Connecticut

Police are investigating after a snowman with antisemitic symbols placed on it was found in Westport.

Westport police said a local rabbi contacted them on Sunday night and reported that a snowman with antisemitic features was found at the Newman-Poses Preserve.

The person who found the snowman had notified the rabbi and a local blog, police said.

On Monday morning, police went to the preserve, started the investigation and found the snowman without any antisemitic symbols.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

When they contacted the person who launched the complainant, he told them that he found the snowman around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday he while walking in the Newman-Poses Preserve, took a photo of it and removed the antisemitic symbols before leaving the preserve, police said.

The preserve is an open public space and a memorial honoring the late Paul Newman.

Westport Police Department are investigating the incident and they are asking anyone who knows who is responsible incident to call them at (203)341-6000.

They also ask people to report incidents immediately so the police department so they can investigate in a timely manner.

“This incident does not reflect the beliefs of our community. Westport strives to be a welcoming community, where everyone feels like they belong. I will continue to lead with that goal as my North Star and will work with the Police Department to ensure everyone feels safe and heard,” First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in a statement.