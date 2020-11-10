Police Investigate Possible Abduction of Queens Woman With Dementia

New York City police are searching for answers as to what happened to 80-year-old Gabriela Grana when she went missing on Monday.

Surveillance video shows Grana, who has dementia, rolled out of her Queens apartment in a wheelchair around noon by a woman, but it’s unclear if she left with the woman willingly, police said. Grana was found hours later and she appeared to be in good health, but circumstances around her disappearance now have police investigating it as a possible abduction.

People in the apartment complex on 42nd Avenue say they saw the woman entered the building, pushing an empty wheelchair. Neighbors say the woman was possibly "a friend" who was previously told to stay away from Grana.

"She's not supposed to be here. So I'm not sure what transpired if she came, but she was not supposed to be here. The police were involved," said neighbor Barbara.

Police have not identified the woman as a person of interest or a suspect and they have no disclosed where Grana was found after she went missing, or what happened to her when she was gone.

Grana has gone missing before in back in 2019 and neighbors normal watch out for her because they know about her dementia. She was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Monday night for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.