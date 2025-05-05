New Haven

Police identify woman found dead in Connecticut cemetery

Police have identified a woman found dead in a cemetery in New Haven on Friday.

Naysha Mendez, 35, was found dead on a dirt path near the crematorium in the Evergreen Cemetery on Ella Grasso Boulevard just before 8 p.m., according to police.

A person walking their dog found Mendez's body, police said.

Chief Karl Jacobson said Mendez suffered a significant number of wounds that indicated her death was a homicide, but did not specify what those wounds were.

Chief Jacobson said this is an isolated incident that there is no danger to the public.

Mendez lived in New Haven's Hill neighborhood, according to the chief. He said her family is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives have collected a significant amount of evidence and the investigation is progressing rapidly, police said.

