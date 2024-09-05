Remains found in suitcase identified by police as 31-year-old missing Long Island woman

Suffolk County police have identified the remains of a woman found inside a suitcase on Long Island.

Seikeya Jones' body was left behind an apartment building in Huntington, according to Suffolk County police. The gruesome discovery occurred before noon on Tuesday in a wooded area along Nassau Road in Huntington, police said.

The medical examiner is still determining how the 31-year-old died.

Those who knew Jones stopped by where she was found on Thursday as mystery grew around how she ended up there.

"We called her Keya," Mary Waldron said. "She was a really sweet girl. She was always smiling. She was always happy."

Waldron told reporters that Jones had run into some trouble and she "changed and kind of ended up on the streets." Still, her friends attempted to keep in contact with her.

Police confirmed Jones was homeless and that she was reported missing last month. It wasn't the first time she had been reported missing, her friends said.

Residents at the apartment building where Jones was found showed NBC New York a doorbell video that appeared to show her walking inside last week with an unidentified man. Two people who knew her confirmed that it was Jones in the blurry footage.

However, police have not said whether the man is connected to their investigation which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives at (631) 852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.