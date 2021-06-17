Police Hunt For Killer Who Fatally Stabbed Man on Quiet Long Island Greenway Path

Police on Long Island are searching for a killer after a man was found stabbed to death on a quiet wooded path.

The victim's body was discovered in the early morning hours Thursday on the Greenway Trail, which stretches from Port Jefferson Station to Setauket. The heavily wooded area is popular with joggers and bicyclists.

Suffolk County police were still gathering clues and investigating what may have happened. A police official said that it hasn't been determined whether the incident was a random attack or possibly something gang-related.

Residents in the area said there is a large homeless population in the area, as well as frequent drug use, according to those who live nearby — many of whom haven't felt safe on the trail. However, it's unclear if either issue may have played a role in the fatal stabbing.

"From here all the way to that parking lot, there's no lights. So it gets extremely bad," said Desmond Waul, who just moved in to a house across from the trail. "It definitely brings that type of crowd over here."

Suffolk police have not yet identified the victim.