Police: CT Man Struck, Killed May Have Been Retrieving Bottle for Nickel Deposit

  • A Connecticut man struck and killed by a vehicle may have been crossing the street after retrieving a bottle for the nickel deposit, police said
  • Leonard James, 66, of Meriden, was struck in Wallingford at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said
  • James stopped his SUV at the side of the road and was seen crossing the street and picking something up, likely a bottle for its redemption value, Lt. Anthony DeMaio said; He was struck when returning to his vehicle

A Connecticut man struck and killed by a vehicle may have been crossing the street after retrieving a bottle for the nickel deposit, police said.

Leonard James, 66, of Meriden, was struck in Wallingford at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

James had stopped his SUV at the side of the road and was seen crossing the street and picking something up, likely a bottle for its redemption value, Lt. Anthony DeMaio said.

He was struck as he was returning to his SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck James, also a 66-year-old Meriden man, stayed at the scene and has not been charged. The investigation is continuing.

