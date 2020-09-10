Crime and Courts

Police Chief of CT's Largest City Faces Fed Charges for Allegedly Rigging Own Hiring

The police chief of Connecticut's largest city was arrested Thursday on federal charges that he teamed with Bridgeport's personnel director to rig the hiring process to make sure he’d get the job.

Federal prosecutors in New York and Connecticut announced the arrest of Bridgeport Police Chief Armando J. Perez along with David Dunn, the city’s acting personnel director.

Both were charged with defrauding the city of 144,000 people by rigging the 2018 police chief examination to put Perez in position to secure the post.

According to a criminal complaint, Dunn gave confidential examination questions in advance to Perez and had two police officers secretly write Perez’s written exam.

It was unclear who will represent the men at an initial appearance Thursday afternoon in federal court in Bridgeport.

Rowena White, a spokesperson for Mayor Joe Ganim, said city officials were working on a response to the arrests and had no immediate comment Thursday afternoon.

