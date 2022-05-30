Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Brooklyn 15-Year-Old

Police on Monday put out a plea asking for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old from Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, Reginald Sanders was last seen at his East New York home Sunday around 11 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a black camouflage coat, light blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and a blue backpack, police said.

Sanders has brown eyes and black hair, and is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NYPD has asked anyone with information into Sanders' whereabout to contact police at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).