Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Brooklyn 15-Year-Old

Police on Monday put out a plea asking for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old from Brooklyn.
According to the NYPD, Reginald Sanders was last seen at his East New York home Sunday around 11 a.m.
He was last seen wearing a black camouflage coat, light blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and a blue backpack, police said.
Sanders has brown eyes and black hair, and is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
The NYPD has asked anyone with information into Sanders' whereabout to contact police at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
