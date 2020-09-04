Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Shoved MTA Conductor to Subway Tracks

The man who allegedly pushed a 65-year-old MTA conductor doing platform duty to the tracks of the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday has been arrested.

Police say Kevin Harrison, 55, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment in what transit union reps described as "an unprovoked and cowardly attack by an apparently deranged individual." Harrison is unhoused, according to the NYPD.

The conductor struck his head onto the roadbed, union officials said. The MTA said he suffered injuries to his neck, back and head and was taken conscious and alert to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Eric Loegel, TWU Local 100’s vice President of RTO, representing conductors and train operators, said there was no argument between the suspect and the conductor prior to the shove.

“He just shoved the conductor off the platform onto the tracks and ran off," Loegel said. "This was an outrageous attack on a transit worker. A crazed assailant pushed one of our conductors onto live tracks. He is hurt but conscious right now. Thank God, he’s alive. Nobody deserves this, certainly not one of our front-line TWU members. I hope the suspect is caught fast and justice is served."

The incident was just one of at least three attacks on MTA workers within 24 hours, the agency said.