Police Arrest NYC Man for 1996 Murder of Jasmine Porter

An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced.

Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested on murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation.

According to police, Porter was found dead in the building where she lived on Feb. 5, 1996. Officers found the 33-year-old at her Davidson Avenue residence unconscious with neck trauma.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPDmurdercold case
