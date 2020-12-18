FDNY

Police Arrest Man in Connection With Subway Fire that Killed ‘Hero' Train Operator

A 36-year-old train operator from Brooklyn was found on the train roadbed and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said

  • The NYPD arrested a man in connection with a subway fire that killed a 36-year-old train operator and injured 16 other people in March
  • Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from grates above the station at 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan at the time
  • Authorities have been investigating the fire as arson since

The NYPD arrested a man in connection with a subway fire that killed a 36-year-old train operator and injured 16 other people in March.

Police said Nathaniel Avinger, 50, was arrested Thursday on an unrelated charge.

NYPD, FDNY fire marshals and ATF investigators responded to the 1, 2 and 3-train subway station at 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan shortly before 3:30 a.m. on March 27 after large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from grates on the street.

Emergency responders found three men and one woman suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene. A fifth man, 36-year-old train operator Garrett Goble, of Brooklyn, was found on the train roadbed, according to police. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The man wanted for questioning in connection with the blaze.

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said Goble had worked with the MTA for six years, and had a 5-month-old child.

"This is a terrible tragedy for this young train operator, his family, and for the entire transit workforce," Utano said in a statement at the time. "A young man serving the public during a national crisis was killed at just 36 years of age."

"Our conductor acted heroically to move passengers to the platform out of danger and deserves our deepest thanks and support for his bravery," Utano added.

A total of 16 people aside from Goble, some of them firefighters, were hurt.

