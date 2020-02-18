Harlem

Police Arrest Man Accused of ‘Unprovoked’ Valentine’s Day Slashing of French Tourist

New York City police say they have arrested the man accused of a bloody slashing of a French tourist on Valentine's Day.

The victim was in town to surprise his girlfriend and the couple had just left an IHOP in Harlem, according to the Post, when Khalief Young, 28, allegedly slashed the 27-year-old victim in the neck near 132nd Street and 7th Avenue.

He was transported to Harlem Hospital where he was treated for laceration to the left side of his neck, police said.

Police say the incident was an "unprovoked attack" and Young was charged with two counts of assault.

