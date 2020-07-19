Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Police Arrest Alleged Brake Line Cutter Caught on Camera Under NYPD Van

24-year-old Jeremy Trapp has been charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief

By Jonathan Dienst

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD arrested a man they say cut the brake line to at least one police van parked on a street in Brooklyn.

Video of the man sabotaging the vehicle shows the suspect underneath the van in Sunset Park along 4th Avenue and 42nd Street. Police spotted the man before they got into the van.

A senior police officials say a mechanic confirmed the brake line damage that would have prevented the van from coming to a stop.

News

coronavirus pandemic 22 hours ago

Hundreds Pack Queens Street in Defiance of Social Distancing Rules

Storm Team 4 Jul 17

Excessive Heat Warning Starts Sunday for Tri-State Heat Wave

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Trapp. He has been charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Officials say Trapp was seen at times coming and going from the Occupy City hall protests in recent weeks.

The alleged crime comes amid what NYPD officials are calling deeply troubling anti-police environment - they point to previous cases of police vehicles firebombed, officers attacked and vehicles sabotaged in others way - lug nuts loosened on their cars for example.

Trapp was arrested by police on July 17 after he was allegedly seen emerging from under the NYPD van. Attempts to find him for comment were unsuccessful and the public defender's office could not be reached for comment.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNYPDBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us