Police Arrest Alleged Brake Line Cutter Caught on Camera Under NYPD Van

The NYPD arrested a man they say cut the brake line to at least one police van parked on a street in Brooklyn.

Video of the man sabotaging the vehicle shows the suspect underneath the van in Sunset Park along 4th Avenue and 42nd Street. Police spotted the man before they got into the van.

A senior police officials say a mechanic confirmed the brake line damage that would have prevented the van from coming to a stop.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Trapp. He has been charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Officials say Trapp was seen at times coming and going from the Occupy City hall protests in recent weeks.

The alleged crime comes amid what NYPD officials are calling deeply troubling anti-police environment - they point to previous cases of police vehicles firebombed, officers attacked and vehicles sabotaged in others way - lug nuts loosened on their cars for example.

Trapp was arrested by police on July 17 after he was allegedly seen emerging from under the NYPD van. Attempts to find him for comment were unsuccessful and the public defender's office could not be reached for comment.