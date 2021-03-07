Police Arrest 2 Men in Death of NYC Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic

Two men were arrested Sunday in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman found wrapped in plastic and unresponsive in an abandoned warehouse Saturday morning, police said.

The woman was found in the old Fulton Fish Market on South Street around 9:30 a.m. Responding officers said the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

Authorities identified the victim on Sunday as 19-year-old Rosalee Sanchez. Both the woman and two men arrested in connection with her death are homeless, police said.

Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, were picked up by police and face 2nd-degree murder charges, according to police.

Police haven't released any additional details surrounding the woman's death or potential motive for her murder.

The investigation is ongoing as the medical examiner determines a cause of death.