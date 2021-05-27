Police Activity Suspends NJ Transit Rail Service at Hoboken Terminal

Police activity in Hoboken suspended NJ Transit rail service in and out of the city's terminal and delayed buses Thursday morning.

Rail service was later restored just after 7 a.m. after a bomb squad was requested to Grove Street between Newark Street and 18th Street and the roads were blocked off as law enforcement officials investigate the area. No other information about the investigation was immediately available but an official in a blast suit was seen walking underneath a rail overpass.

Due to earlier police activity, NJ Transit buses in the area were put on detour as well. While rail service has been restored, buses will still cross honor tickets and delays are expected.