Scams

Police across Connecticut warn about scam texts that claim to be from DMV

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Connecticut Department of Vehicles and several police departments across the state are warning residents not to click links in a text message about violations or toll fees that looks like it could be from the DMV because it’s a phishing scam.

The DMV posted on social media that there have been reports of fraudulent text messages and calls being sent to residents.

“We DO NOT contact residents regarding violations or toll fees via text or phone,” the DMV said, and they warn not to click the links.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police departments from New Milford, Thomaston, Watertown, Wolcott have also issued warnings that this is a phishing scam and clicking the link in the text could you put you at financial risk or compromise your personal data.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They also pointed out red flags in this text that can help you identify it as a scam:

  • It is sent from a strange email address
  • It claims to be a message from the DMV but states they will report you to the DMV
  • It creates a sense of urgency for you to remit payment
  • There is no such thing as the “Northern Connecticut State Administrative Code.” or a CT general statute code of 15C-16.003.

If you received one of these texts, learn more here about what you can do.

Local

Decision 2025 2 hours ago

Who's participating in the NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate? Know the candidates

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Early voting starts today in New Jersey: Here's what to know

Police departments from across the country have also put out warnings about the texts.

This article tagged under:

Scams
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us