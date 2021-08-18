Police: 5 Hurt When Drive-By Shooter Fires at Dice Game on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who opened fire on a group of men during a dice game in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Plastic cups marked bullets scattered on the 400 block of Mother Gaston Boulevard after police say a driver of a black four-door sedan pulled up and started shooting at the men on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. The victims, ages range from 21 to 29 years old, are all in stable condition, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Four of the victims took bullets to the buttocks, left leg, right leg and lower back. The last victim was grazed and refused medical attention.

The worker at a bodega where the shooting took place says the men ran inside to hide from the gunfire. "I just cleaned up and there was all blood in here," he said.

Police say the shooter was a man but there are no other details and no arrests have been made.

The gun violence comes two days after eight people were shot not too far from the scene on DeKalb Avenue. Five women and three men were shot, Deputy Chief Scott Henderson of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North said. Police have also not made an arrest in the case.