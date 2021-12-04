Police: 2 Men Shot on Manhattan-Bound Subway During Argument With Stranger

The search continued Saturday morning for the gunman responsible for shooting two people overnight on a subway traveling between the Bronx and Manhattan.

Police said the victims, both in their early 20s, were shot while riding a southbound 4 train before it pulled into a Harlem subway station.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The first shots were fired around 12:15 a.m., with a 21-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds in his leg and both arms and a 22-year-old shot in the stomach. Both are expected to survive.

Police said the victims and suspect began an argument while standing on a subway platform that continued onto the 4 train. It was onboard the moving train that the gunman opened fire.

Investigators closed off the scene at the 125th Street subway station where they found seven shell casings on the train, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Detectives continued their canvass of the area into the early morning, including a search for any potential surveillance video that may have captured a look at the suspect before he fled the station.