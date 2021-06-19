Plume of Smoke Towers as 3 Vehicles Catch Fire in NYC

Three vehicles caught fire in New York’s Long Island City neighborhood on Friday, throwing up a plume of smoke that was visible from other boroughs.

In footage posted on social media, emergency crews can be seen dousing one of the cars with water, and several explosions can be heard as the fire appears to spread to other cars.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.

Long Island City is a neighborhood in the Queens borough of the city.