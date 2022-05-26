‘Please Help:' Concern Mounts Over Mystery of NYC Woman Who Vanished 3 Weeks Ago

Cops are looking for a 23-year-old Brooklyn woman who hasn't been seen in three weeks -- and while they haven't said they suspect foul play in her case, they do find her disappearance to be troubling, based on her history, police sources said Thursday.

Tijae Baker was last seen leaving her Wortman Avenue home in the middle of the afternoon -- around 3:30 p.m. -- on Sunday, May 1, according to the NYPD.

A man purporting to be a good friend of Baker's mother said the young woman just graduated and had gone to Washington, D.C., for a visit that day. She went missing after that, the man said, and was last seen at Union Station Bus Terminal in DC.

No one has heard from Baker since.

"Her family is distraught and asked if you can help by any information to help find their daughter," his post continued. "Please use the contact information below to get in touch with her family. Please Your help is desperately needed for the Baker family."

Police sources say Baker has no history of vanishing and describe her disappearance right now as a mystery. She is said to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Baker was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray shorts and a white top, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.