Planning a NY Staycation? Here's a First Look at ‘Glamping' on Governors Island

Collective Retreats Governors Island is a unique hotel "glamping" experience, combining the pleasures of a luxury stay with the adventurous nature of traditional camping.

If interested in just dining on the property, the farm-to-island restaurant is open for non-guests and includes water taxi transportation to-and-from dinner.

While only an 8-minute water taxi away from downtown Manhattan, one luxury resort nestled on Governors Island aims to escape the hustle and bustle of New York City, while adding new activities this year after the COVID reopening.

Accommodations can match your style with three options: Summit Tent, Outlook Shelter and Journey+ Tent. Each room is fully equipped with modern comforts, such as air conditioning, lighting, Wi-Fi and full electricity.

However, the retreat can come with a hefty price tag. Depending on your nightly stay and comfort preference, room rates can range anywhere from about $300 to $800 per night.

With your booking, there are some complimentary activities to enjoy, including meditation sessions, yoga, movie screenings, live music, campfire smores and transportation to-and-from Manhattan.

The island hotel first started taking reservations earlier this month. New this year are "Culinary Explorations", a selection of epicurean and mixology classes mostly costing an additional $60 per person, including oyster shucking, poaching lobsters and sabering a champagne bottle.

"Monday through Thursday, we do something mixology related. 'Garden to Glass' is where you can learn how to garnish your cocktails appropriately. We have a rosé wine tasting on Thursday, and on Friday we have a shucking and sabering class where you learn how to shuck oysters and saber a bottle of champagne," said Collective Retreats Vice President of Hospitality, Vanessa Vitale, to NBC New York.

If interested in just dining on the property, the farm-to-island restaurant is open for non-guests and includes water taxi transportation to-and-from dinner. According to one chef on-location, the hotel hopes to bring in more tri-state dining regulars who may not even know this option exists on Governors Island.

"I think that a lot of people just don't know about us. We're really trying to capture the New York local food scene for lunch, especially since we have the public ferry," said Collective Governors Island Chef Frank Kos.

Click here for more info on "glamping" and other activities on Governors Island.