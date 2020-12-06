Plane Lands Safely at JFK Airport After Report of Bomb Threat: Officials

An airplane landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport Sunday afternoon after officials received word of a potential threat, the Port Authority confirmed.

The plane landed at the airport around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a bomb threat on the plane, Port Authority spokesperson Lenis Rodriguez told News 4. Police were working to deboard the plane at last check.

One runway was closed due to the ongoing investigation, Rodriguez said.

The airport's official Twitter account tweeted: "Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please not that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays."

This story is developing.