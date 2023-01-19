Plane Goes Missing En Route to Westchester County Airport: Sources

An airplane en route to Westchester County Airport has gone missing after losing contact with the air traffic control tower, according to police and sources.

The small, single engine aircraft was inbound to the airport around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when contact was lost, Westchester County Police said.

Government sources with direct knowledge of the incident said that the plane holds a maximum of six people, but they were not sure how many people were on board at the time the airport lost communication.

A search is underway in the area around the airport, police said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.