Jamestown

Plane From North Carolina With 3 Aboard Missing in New York

Weather may have been a factor in the plane’s disappearance

Seminole parked in the static-display with control-tower behind.
Getty Images

Authorities searched Monday for a small plane carrying three people that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York.

The twin-engine plane carrying a pilot and two passengers was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina, he said.

The search for the plane was halted around 1 a.m. and resumed after daylight, authorities said.

Weather may have been a factor in the plane’s disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday that the Grumman American GA-7 was about a mile from the airport when controllers lost contact. It departed from Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in Burlington, North Carolina.

This article tagged under:

JamestownNew YorkNorth CarolinaFAA
