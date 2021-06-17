Small Aircraft Down in Water Off Long Beach Island

An aircraft is down in the water off Long Beach Island in New Jersey, beach patrol and sheriff's office officials tell NBC New York.

An Ocean County law enforcement source says the aircraft is down about a mile into the ocean off 26th Street.

Reports say there may have been as many as three people aboard. The Coast Guard confirmed it is dispatching a helicopter and crews.

There is conflicting information about whether it was a plane, or rather a glider or some other type of ultralight aircraft.

Video posted to social media showed an active search underway in very choppy waters.

#BREAKING We have received a report of a plane crash off Long Beach Island, NJ. Coast Guard has diverted a helo from Air Station Atlantic City and crews from Station Atlantic City and Station Barnegat Light. Updates to follow. — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) June 17, 2021

This is a developing story.