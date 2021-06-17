Small Aircraft Down in Water Off Long Beach Island

An aircraft is down in the water off Long Beach Island in New Jersey, beach patrol and sheriff's office officials tell NBC New York.
An Ocean County law enforcement source says the aircraft is down about a mile into the ocean off 26th Street.
Reports say there may have been as many as three people aboard. The Coast Guard confirmed it is dispatching a helicopter and crews.
There is conflicting information about whether it was a plane, or rather a glider or some other type of ultralight aircraft.
Video posted to social media showed an active search underway in very choppy waters.
This is a developing story.
