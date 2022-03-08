Pizza Deliveryman Seen on Video Allegedly Stealing Puppy From Brooklyn Building

A Brooklyn woman is still reeling as she says that a pizza deliveryman is behind the heartless theft of her beloved puppy, a crime that appears to have been captured on surveillance video.

"I don't know where Ella is and I know she's scared and you know, she's all alone," said Melanie Polanco.

Police said it happened Saturday night, as Polanco's Uber Eats delivery driver just arrived. Her dogs, including 6-month-old cockapoo Ella, ran to the door and started barking.

"I blocked the door with my foot so she didn't escape, I was like 'Ella don't go.' So Michael, the Uber driver (and) delivery man knew that she was my dog."

Despite Polanco's best efforts, Ella did escape. What happened next, Polanco said, was caught on camera: She said the same man who dropped off her food was seen getting onto the elevator holding Ella in his arms.

"I woke up the next morning, looked at the camera footage and it was clear as day: he took Ella," Polanco said. The man then walks out the front door of the building and leaves, she said.

"You see him carrying Ella in her orange dress, putting her into a black SUV, the passenger side, and then he goes around to the driver's side and drives off," Polanco told NBC New York, still in disbelief of what she watched.

Police have not confirmed if the delivery driver is a suspect in the case, but are investigating. Uber Eats said they have removed the driver's access to the platform while they review the case.

So far, there has been no sign of Ella since that night.

"We don't sleep, I haven't eaten, I took off from work, I stopped my life. I'm like, I'm not leaving Brooklyn, I'm not leaving this apartment until I get my baby Ella back," Polanco said. "After this, I don't want to deal with Uber, I'm traumatized. I'll cook my own food, no problem."