‘Pizza Capital of the US': Connecticut's welcome to drivers may irk NY, NJ residents

Connecticut has a new way to welcome drivers as they enter the state — which may illicit strong reactions from other parts of the tri-state.

The new "Welcome to Connecticut" signs are meant to highlight aspects of the state that are near and dear to Nutmeggers, but also may get some passionate responses from New York and New Jersey residents.

A sign reading "Welcome to Connecticut, Home of the Pizza Capital of the United States" has been placed on I-95 and I-84 entering Connecticut from New York.

“These new signs are not just markers on our highways, they are a reflection of what makes Connecticut special,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release. “We want everyone entering our state to immediately feel proud of what we do well here, whether it’s making the nation’s best pizza, world class meals, national championships, or the most complex machines in the world. Each sign is an invitation to experience all that we have to offer as one of the best states to live, work, and play.”

But it's not just pizza that the state is looking to lay claim to being the best at.

"Welcome to Connecticut, Home of the Basketball Capital of the World" will now greet drivers on I-91, I-84, and I-395 entering Connecticut from Massachusetts.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Along the shoreline, drivers entering Connecticut from Rhode Island will now see a sign reading "Welcome to Connecticut, Home of the Submarine Capital of the World."

Drivers entering Connecticut from Rhode Island will be greeted by a sign reading "Welcome to Connecticut, Stop for a bite in the Foodie Capital of New England."

“These new signs are not just markers on our highways, they are a reflection of what makes Connecticut special,” Governor Lamont said. “We want everyone entering our state to immediately feel proud of what we do well here, whether it’s making the nation’s best pizza, world class meals, national championships, or the most complex machines in the world. Each sign is an invitation to experience all that we have to offer as one of the best states to live, work, and play.”