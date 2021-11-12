Pilot in NY Plane Crash That Killed 2, Destroyed Home, Had Cocaine in System: NTSB

The 61-year-old pilot who crashed a small plane into a Dutchess County home two years ago had cocaine in his system, a federal report says.

The National Transportation Safety Board findings on the August 2019 plane crash determined the pilot, Francisco Knipping-Diaz, had traces of cocaine in his urine. His cause of death, as determined by the Dutchess County medical examiner, was "terminal injuries and smoke inhalation."

On Aug. 17, the Cessna 303 aircraft department Orange County Airport and stopped to refuel at Sky Acres in LaGrangeville. While en route to Farmingdale, it crashed into Gerry Bocker's house on Smith Road in Union Vale, killing the 61-year-old and injuring his two daughters, according to state police.

Authorities at the time said the 61-year-old pilot died in the crash died in the crash and his two passengers, 50-year-old Eduardo Tio and 52-year-old Antonio Diaz Pratt suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Hannah Bocker, 21, sustained life-threatening injuries and her 30-year-old sister, Sarah, had minor injuries, according to state police. According to neighbors, two other family members avoided the fatal crash. They say Bocker's wife wasn't home and their son was in California.

Photos taken by a person on the ground showed flames engulfing the house after the plane hit. Authorities said it was totally destroyed.