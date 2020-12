A 17-year-old pilot walked away, unharmed, from a plane crash in New York's Hudson Valley, officials confirmed Sunday.

The FAA says the Cessna 172 aircraft had engine trouble and crashed in Millbrook, roughly one mile from the Sky Acres Airport.

The young pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time of the crash Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Local fire officials say she suffered no injuries.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.