Concert

Pier 17 Hosts Summer Concert Series Aiming to Attract With Artists and Skyline Views

What concert are you going to this summer?

By Leanna Wells

Pier 17
C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images)

As places around the city ease some of their restrictions, concert goers will have a wide range of venues to choose from this summer, and The Rooftop at Pier 17 is on the list.

Pier 17 boasts panoramic views of the city and favorite artists that will headline this year's concert series.

Currently, there are no health requirements to enter the Rooftop at Pier 17, but each concert has different guidelines. Guests are encouraged to check the concert's event page for the latest updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are some of the upcoming highlights for the concert series: 

June 11th

Grits & Biscuit Block Party

News

MTA 7 hours ago

Bus Driver Stabbed in Brooklyn After Confrontation With Man Who Entered in Rear Door

NYC Subway 14 hours ago

NYPD: Man Who Pushed Woman Onto NYC Subway Tracks in Unprovoked Attack Arrested

June 12th

Bayside/Thrice

June 15th

Rebelution: The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022

June 16th

Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry Tour

June 18th

Ben Rector: The Joy of Music Live

June 24 & 25th 

Greensky Bluegrass

June 30th

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

July 7th

Yacht Rock Revue 2022 Tour

July 8th

Bikini Kill

July 13th

5 Seconds of Summer: Take My Hand World Tour 

July 15th

The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour with Special Guests X

July 20th

The Cult: We Own The Night Tour

July 22nd

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys

July 23rd

ALEXISONFIRE

July 29th 

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine: Outside Problems Tour

July 31st

Chase Atlantic: Cold Nights Tour 2022

Concerts are scheduled to happen through the end of October and the remaining dates are listed here. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Box Office.

For more information and frequently asked questions visit this site.

This article tagged under:

ConcertNew York CityManhattanmusicLower Manhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us