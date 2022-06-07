Pier 17 Hosts Summer Concert Series Aiming to Attract With Artists and Skyline Views

As places around the city ease some of their restrictions, concert goers will have a wide range of venues to choose from this summer, and The Rooftop at Pier 17 is on the list.
Pier 17 boasts panoramic views of the city and favorite artists that will headline this year's concert series.
Currently, there are no health requirements to enter the Rooftop at Pier 17, but each concert has different guidelines. Guests are encouraged to check the concert's event page for the latest updates.
Here are some of the upcoming highlights for the concert series:
June 11th
Grits & Biscuit Block Party
June 12th
Bayside/Thrice
June 15th
Rebelution: The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022
June 16th
Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry Tour
June 18th
Ben Rector: The Joy of Music Live
June 24 & 25th
Greensky Bluegrass
June 30th
Flogging Molly & The Interrupters
July 7th
Yacht Rock Revue 2022 Tour
July 8th
Bikini Kill
July 13th
5 Seconds of Summer: Take My Hand World Tour
July 15th
The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour with Special Guests X
July 20th
The Cult: We Own The Night Tour
July 22nd
Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
July 23rd
ALEXISONFIRE
July 29th
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine: Outside Problems Tour
July 31st
Chase Atlantic: Cold Nights Tour 2022
Concerts are scheduled to happen through the end of October and the remaining dates are listed here. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Box Office.
For more information and frequently asked questions visit this site.