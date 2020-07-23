Video Shows Pickup Truck Crash Into Outdoor Eating Area at Brooklyn Restaurant

New video shows the moment a pickup truck slammed into makeshift barriers used to separate traffic from diners enjoying an al fresco meal at a Brooklyn restaurant.

The truck was headed south on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park, when it plowed into the outdoor dining area of L'wren where multiple customers were seated. Tables were sent flying as customers ran to get away from the wild scene, although one diner could be seen getting toppled over as she was sitting at a table. Thankfully, she was able to get up right after.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but none were seriously injured. Julian Davis, who was seen in the video sitting with his back to the truck as it crashed into the area around 8 p.m. Monday night, said many people were visibly shaken up after the ordeal

"I knew it was possible, but I didn't think it was ever going to happen," Davis said, adding that children sitting nearby were in tears afterward. "If the barriers weren't here ... they would've died."

Since the crash, L'Wren has shored up the enclosure with the hope of avoiding another near-tragic scenario.

There have been other incidents similar to this one in recent weeks. In Waldwick, New Jersey, a car was seen on video plowing right throw the outdoor dining area in the back of Nellie's Place. Examples like that are the reason restaurants in the city are taking extra precautions when it comes to outdoor dining.

On the Upper West Side, the eatery Good Enough to Eat painted its enclosure white to make it more visible to traffic, with the manager saying it's necessary being on a busy street like Columbus Avenue with lots of traffic.

In order to have outdoor dining, the city requires restaurants to have barriers at least 18 inches thick, with reflective tape on them as well. One Bronx councilman said the city needs to work with establishments to make sure any changes in safety measures won't hurt businesses already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and just trying to recover — while hoping not to fall victim to traffic accidents.

"You don't want to make it another financial burden that this industry can't possibly adhere to," said Councilman Mark Gjonaj.